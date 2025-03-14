//Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady for January 2025

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces that the unemployment rate for January 2025 remains unchanged since December.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s January unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.6 percent in December. The unemployment rate was four-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“Georgia’s economy is built for the future, but to maintain our competitive edge, we must remain committed to making Georgia the top choice for businesses and talent,” said GDOL Interim Commissioner Louis DeBroux. “Despite a decline in January’s job numbers, our unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, four tenths below the national average. By continuing to invest in our people, expand opportunities, and drive innovation, we are ensuring Georgia remains the national leader in economic opportunity for all.”

Jobs were down by 28,200 over the month and up by 17,800 over the year to 4,956,100.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,800, State Government, 1,400, Federal Government, 600, Private Educational Services, 500, and Management of Companies and Enterprises, 200.

Jobs were down over-the-month in Transportation and Warehousing, -11,200, Accommodation and Food Services, -6,100, Administrative and Support Services, -4,000, Information, -3,400, and Health Care and Social Assistance, -2,500.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 22,900, Local Government, 8,500, Federal Government, 4,900, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 3,700, and Finance and Insurance, 3,100.

Jobs were down over-the-year in Administrative and Support Services, -17,600, Retail Trade, -5,200, Durable Goods Manufacturing, -4,300, Accommodation and Food Services, -4,300, and real Estate, Rental, and Leasing, -1,300.

The labor force was down 6,563 to 5,402,668, and was up 26,613 over the past 12 months.

The number of employed was down 3,122 to 5,209,606 and was up 9,624 over the past 12 months.

The number of unemployed was down 3,441 to 193,062 and was up 16,989 over the past 12 months.

Initial claims were up 3,448 over the month to 34,494 in January. Initial claims were down 2,837 over the year.

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.