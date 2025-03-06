Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture announces Georgia regains status as free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in poultry.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that the State of Georgia has officially regained its status as free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in poultry. This follows detections of HPAI at two commercial poultry operations in Elbert County, which marked the fifth and sixth detections of HPAI in the state since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022. As recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH, formerly OIE), this designation allows for the resumption of exports and international trade of Georgia poultry products.

“Following the detection of HPAI in two commercial poultry flocks in Elbert County, our Department responded immediately – bringing our Emergency Operations Center online, deploying staff to the affected area, and successfully containing the virus in less than 48 hours,” said Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “HPAI remains a significant threat to our state’s #1 industry, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture will continue working around the clock to keep HPAI out of our state, protect Georgia’s poultry flock, and bring down prices for Georgia consumers.”

Flock owners should note that HPAI-free status in poultry is NOT an “all clear” or an indication that the risk of the disease is over in Georgia or the United States. Owners of all flocks, large and small, must remain vigilant with their biosecurity to prevent the virus’s introduction.

“We’re pleased that Georgia is officially free of HPAI in poultry. Although the risk of HPAI remains nationwide, we are optimistic that with diligent efforts by conscientious flock owners, we can maintain this status,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle. “It’s essential for poultry growers and flock owners to minimize contact between wild birds and poultry, adhere strictly to biosecurity protocols, and stay alert for signs of HPAI in your flocks.”

The influenza virus is still very active throughout parts of the United States. 1,616 HPAI outbreaks have been reported in 50 states and 1 U.S. territory since February 2022, with new cases as recently as last week. Various species of wild birds infected with HPAI have been found from coast to coast, including waterfowl (ducks, geese, gulls, etc.), raptors (vultures and eagles), and other common species (wild turkey).

Most recently in Georgia, two positive HPAI cases were confirmed on January 17 and 21, 2025, in commercial poultry operations in Elbert County, Georgia. This was the first confirmed HPAI case in a commercial poultry operation in Georgia and the fifth and sixth detections in the state overall since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022. All control areas and surveillance zones have been released.

The State of Georgia remains a model for the nation in HPAI surveillance, detection, and mitigation. To date, the ongoing, nationwide impact has affected more than 166,000,000 million birds and 767 commercial flocks across the country. In Georgia, only 205,000 birds representing just 3 commercial flocks have been affected.

Under WOAH guidelines, HPAI-free status in poultry can be declared for a state or region after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms and no new infections are detected during a minimum period of 28 days.

About HPAI

Avian influenza is a viral disease of poultry. It can be of low pathogenicity (LPAI), causing mild disease, or high pathogenicity (HPAI), causing severe illness and death. The virus has different strains, for example, H1N1 or H7N3. Some LPAI viruses can mutate and become HPAI viruses. Waterfowl and other wild birds contribute to the spread of avian influenza.

Food Safety: Avian influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply. The risk of human infection with avian influenza is very low and no infected birds entered the food supply chain.

Signs of HPAI: Signs include sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, hocks, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination, and diarrhea.

Reporting Disease: Promptly report any observation of domestic or wild birds with the signs as described above.

Domestic birds: Call the AI Hotline at 770-766-6850. Testing is free through the https://www.gapoultrylab.org/avian-influenza-hotline/.

Wild birds: Report dead or sick wild birds when seen in unusually high numbers in a single location to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 1-800-366-2661 or https://georgiawildlife.com/report-dead-birds.

For additional information on HPAI, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/defend-the-flock/resources or https://agr.georgia.gov/avian-influenza.