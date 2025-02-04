//Georgia’s average gas price drops slightly

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price for regular unleaded in Georgia has decreased at the pump compared to a week ago.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average decreased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians pay an average price of $2.93 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents more than a month ago, and 10 cents less than last year. It costs drivers an average price of $43.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians pay almost $2.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Declining oil prices, coupled with lukewarm local demand, have allowed fuel prices to retreat from their peak for now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Moreover, with half of winter’s chill behind us, we anticipate fewer unexpected price surges when we refuel.”

Nationally:

Drivers Catch a Small Break at the Pump

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 3 cents to $3.09 (subject to change overnight). Easing oil costs and tepid domestic demand helped pump prices ease up on the pedal. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, gasoline demand increased from 8.08 million barrels a day last week to 8.30. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 245.9 million barrels to 248.9, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels daily.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.15 to settle at $72.62 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta– $2.95

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.00), Valdosta ($2.95), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.93).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($2.88), Albany ($2.87), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.09 $3.10 $3.12 $3.06 $3.15 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.93 $2.93 $2.96 $2.90 $3.03 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.