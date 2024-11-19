//GBI arrest former Georgia county jailer in sexual assault investigation

Share with friends

CALHOUN CO. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia county jailer in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged former Calhoun County Jailer Steven Williams, age 60, of Leary, GA, with Rape, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, one count of Sexual Battery, four counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and two counts of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee. On October 7, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a complaint of custodial sexual assault.

The investigation shows numerous complaints were made against Williams while he was employed as a jailer at the Calhoun County Jail. Those complaints originated from inmates incarcerated at the Calhoun County Jail. Once the complaints were received, officials with the Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation. Based on that investigation, agents secured warrants for Williams’ arrest. Williams was arrested on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Williams is currently booked at the Mitchell County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 229-849-2555 or the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit for prosecution.