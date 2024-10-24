//GA improves wait time for commercial vehicle testing

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Driver Services announces an improved no wait commercial vehicle testing in Georgia.

Less than two years after Governor Brian Kemp released recommendations to address Commercial Driver Shortages (Response to Executive Order 11.23.21.01), the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is excited to announce a significant improvement in the wait time for commercial vehicle (CDL) road tests. Customers who now make a CDL road test reservation will see a dramatic reduction in wait time from six weeks to just a few days.

“One of the drivers of record economic growth Georgia has experienced in recent years is our robust supply chain network, of which a critical cog is our commercial drivers,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to Commissioner Moore and his incredible team at DDS, that strength is improving even more as we make it easier for Georgians to pursue success in this field.”

This improvement is part of the DDS’ ongoing commitment to improve service efficiency to support Georgia’s commercial transportation industry. Under Governor Brian Kemp’s direction, DDS led a Commercial Vehicle Task Force created in 2022 to identify ways to improve supply chain issues and to address growing pressures on and within the trucking industry. DDS has incorporated the Task Force’s recommendations which collectively has resulted in no wait CDL testing throughout the State.

“The reduction in wait times for commercial vehicle tests represents a major step forward in our mission to better serve the needs of Georgia’s commercial drivers and support our economy,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We understand the critical role that commercial drivers play in our state’s economy, and we are proud to offer this improvement to help them get on the road more quickly.”

Key highlights include:

Reduced Wait Time: Customers can now schedule and complete their commercial vehicle tests within a few days, a substantial reduction from the previous 6-week wait.

Customers can now schedule and complete their commercial vehicle tests within a few days, a substantial reduction from the previous 6-week wait. Increased Testing Capacity: Additional testing slots and resources have been allocated to accommodate the increased demand for commercial vehicle tests with even more CDL testing sites scheduled to open this fall in Douglasville and Hazelhurst.

Additional testing slots and resources have been allocated to accommodate the increased demand for commercial vehicle tests with even more CDL testing sites scheduled to open this fall in Douglasville and Hazelhurst. Modernized Road Testing: DDS is transitioning to a new, Federally approved Modernized Testing process that reduces the testing footprint and ensures that applicants are skilled in maneuvers most common to the industry.

DDS is transitioning to a new, Federally approved Modernized Testing process that reduces the testing footprint and ensures that applicants are skilled in maneuvers most common to the industry. Third-Party Testers: Expansion of the certified Third-Party Tester Program now includes commercial driving training and trade schools.

DDS remains dedicated to delivering 5-Star Customer Service to ensure that all customers, including those in the commercial sector, receive timely and effective support. For more information, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov and also consider utilizing Online Services to conduct many transactions online.