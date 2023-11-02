//Hyundai, Kia supplier to invest in GA manufacturing facility

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Hyundai Industrial Co. will invest over $24 million in a new Georgia manufacturing facility creating 100 new jobs.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd., a global auto parts supplier, will create 100 new jobs and invest more than $24 million in a new manufacturing facility near Newnan in Coweta County.

“Partners like Kia and Hyundai are attracting a large network of suppliers, creating jobs and opportunity for hardworking Georgians across the entire state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These suppliers have now committed to bringing over 5,300 jobs to Georgia, mostly to communities outside of large urban areas, since last year’s Hyundai Metaplant announcement. We’re excited to welcome this latest addition to that growing list.”

Established in 1978, Hyundai Industrial is headquartered in Ulsan, Korea. The Hyundai and Kia supplier specializes in manufacturing car seats, arm rests, and head rests.

“Hyundai Industrial has more than four decades of experience providing comfortable and safe experiences for drivers and passengers with some of the world’s biggest automotive brands,” said Mr. Woosuck Kim, Team Leader at HDI America Inc. “We are excited to be part of the e-mobility transition happening in Georgia, and we look forward to working with Coweta County to create mutually beneficial growth for the community and our future employees.”

Hyundai Industrial has purchased an existing building at 83 Amlajack Way in Coweta County. The building will be retrofitted to produce arm and head rests for OEMs, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. Hyundai Industrial will focus on filling manufacturing production roles, and jobs will be posted on Indeed or www.workingUS.com when open.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd. to Coweta County,” said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Reidelbach. “Hyundai joins our thriving manufacturing industries and will have close proximity to I-85, making transport to nearby automobile plants effortless. We are excited for the opportunities Hyundai will bring our citizens as workforce opportunities continue to increase within the community.”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority and Georgia EMC.

“With Kia in West Georgia and Hyundai on the eastern coast, suppliers like Hyundai Industrial can locate almost anywhere in the state and still be center of at least two major manufacturers,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With a variety of options available, companies are able to select a community that’s the right fit for them, and vice versa. This relationship between Coweta County and Hyundai Industrial is another classic example of Georgia’s partnership approach to economic development, matching a community with an existing asset and plan to a company whose goals aligned.”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, creating more than $25.1 billion in investments and 29,000 jobs since 2020. In fiscal year 2023, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to fiscal year 2021, and suppliers attracted by Georgia’s mobility original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) resulted in over $2 billion in investment across the state in FY23.

About Hyundai Industrial Co, Ltd.

Hyundai Industry Co., Ltd. aims to manufacture automotive car seats that not only provide comfort but also play a critical role in safety. Hyundai Industrial creates safer and more comfortable experiences through developing cutting-edge products based on talent and advanced technology while also striving for mutually beneficial growth for its employees and the community.