//Atlanta, Jacksonville ranks in top 10 Cities with Biggest Homicide Rate Problems

Share with friends

ATLANTA – WalletHub recently reported that Atlanta and Jacksonville rank among the top 10 Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems.

Release:

With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 5% in 40 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q3 2021 and Q3 2023, WalletHub released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems, along with expert commentary.

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2023 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022 and Q3 2021.

Cities with B iggest Homicide Rate Problem s 1. Washington, DC 6. Baltimore, MD 2. Memphis, TN 7. Jacksonville, FL 3. Detroit, MI 8. Kansas City, MO 4. Milwaukee, WI 9. Dallas, TX 5. Atlanta, GA 10. Seattle, WA

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 16, 2023.



To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-homicide-rate/94070/