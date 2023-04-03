//Georgia MCCD graduates ninth Motor Carrier School

Share with friends

FORSYTH – The Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division recently celebrated the graduation ceremonies for the ninth MCO School.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) held graduation ceremonies for its ninth Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) School, Friday, March 31, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth.



Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), introduced Mr. Danny McPeters, the Georgia Division Administrator of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, who delivered the graduation address. Georgia DPS Lt. Colonel Billy Hitchens gave the oath of office.



In an address to his fellow classmates, Officer Caleb Williams, class president, reflected on the school’s extensive training and the many “firsts” the ninth class achieved. “Due to great instructors and the best training in the state, we were the very first class to have a 100 percent passing rate in the Advanced Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC) and in Advanced Firearms testing! Our class met and surpassed standards every single time,” Williams said. “The best indicator of the future is the past, and I believe that all 13 of us will continue to set the standard, rise to the occasion, and overcome any obstacle that is set before us.”



Four graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:

Driving Proficiency – Officer Joseph Grant

Firearms Proficiency – Officer Caleb Williams

Top Gun – Officer Zane George



Officer Williams, who also had the highest academic average in the class (91.89), received a $5,000 scholarship towards a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt University.



In addition to class president Williams, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Officer Makalya Jones, Vice President; Officer Malinda Bair, Secretary; Officer Brittany Holderfield, Treasurer; Officer Zane George, Pennant Bearer; and Officer David Gratton, Sergeant-at-Arms.



After 24 weeks of intense training, these 13 officers will report to one of 10 Regions around the state.



Officer and Region Assignment

Malinda Bair

Region G



James Brewer

Region F



Laqueeta Clarke

Region D



Zane George

Region D



Joseph Grant

Region H



David Gratton

Region C



Brittany Holderfield

Region E



Gilbert Johnson, Jr.

Region D



Makalya Jones

Region D



Jason Salgado

Region B



Guillermo Sanchez

Region C



Paul Wilkerson

Region A



Caleb Williams

Region I