//Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud.

With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine where Americans are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

Georgia’s Vulnerability to Identity Theft & Fraud (1=Most Vulnerable; 25=Avg.):

5 th – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

– Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita 20 th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

– Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft 2 nd – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

– Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita 9 th – Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud

– Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud 18 th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

– State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports 1 st – Identity-Theft Passport Program

– Identity-Theft Passport Program 21st – Persons Arrested for Fraud per Capita

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549