//GDOT roadway treatment efforts results in clear roads

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to actively treating roadways during the frigid temperatures.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) efforts to proactively treat interstates and state routes ahead of expected precipitation and frigid temperatures resulted in mostly dry and passable road conditions. Crews are currently patrolling routes and treating any icy patches as they are found.

As of this morning, the I-85 Express Lanes and the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes are open to traffic. The I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes are expected to reopen to southbound traffic in the next few hours. Be sure to know before you go and check 511GA for real-time traffic information.

There are some reports of fallen trees and downed powerlines. If motorists come across downed trees, please report them to 511 as soon as possible so crews can remove them. If motorists come across downed powerlines, report them to local authorities or 911 and find an alternate route.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

