//Gov. Kemp creates DOAS position with Executive Order

ATLANTA – An Executive Order creating the position of Small Business and Supplier Diversity Manager for the DOAS was issued by Governor Kemp.

Governor Brian P. Kemp issued Executive Order 07.13.22.01, directing the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) to create the position of Small Business and Supplier Diversity Manager.

“Small businesses are important to the growth and success of Georgia’s economy and are responsible for employing nearly half of Georgia’s workforce,” said Governor Kemp. “As the Department of Administrative Services continues to provide various opportunities for small businesses to learn and participate in the state procurement process – such as the Small Business Procurement and Readiness Workshop Series, the Small Business Symposium series, and the Minority Business Enterprise certification process – I have directed DOAS to add additional personnel and resources to facilitate communications and engagement with minority-owned small businesses and help these entities navigate the state’s contract process.

“Further, I’ve directed DOAS to host stakeholder meetings to better understand the challenges faced by small businesses and identify obstacles to participation in the state procurement process,” continued Governor Kemp. “Through these meetings, I expect DOAS to increase outreach efforts with a particular focus on minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

“Finally, I have asked DOAS to issue a report with recommendations to implement which can ultimately make the state procurement process more assessible to small businesses of all kinds,” concluded Governor Kemp.

The new position will work in close coordination with the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Director of Small Business Outreach and other small business development partners, such as the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center’s Multicultural Business Division.

Please find a copy of the order here. And, for a comprehensive overview of the state’s efforts to strengthen and support Georgia’s small business ecosystem, please click here.