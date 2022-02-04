//Georgia Rotary Student Program names new Program Director

Share with friends











The Georgia Rotary Student Program announces Katheryne Fields as its inaugural Program Director.

Release:

Georgia Rotary Student Program is excited to announce Katheryne Fields as its inaugural Program Director for Georgia Rotary Student Program, a critical leadership position that was identified by GRSP’s strategic plan.

GRSP Chair Bert Guy shared the news at GRSP 75th Gala in Thomasville in January. Fields spent the past year as the marketing and development director for the organization.

Guy said, “Katheryne has demonstrated excellent communication and organizational skills. She has proven her passion for the program and served as a resource for GRSP. I am certain she will continue to lead, collaborate, maintain and build relationships to enhance the fundraising and branding initiatives within GRSP’s Strategic Plan.”

In her new role, Fields will work closely with the GRSP chair, officers, directors, trustees, GRSP Foundation, Georgia Rotary Clubs, colleges, host families plus GRSP students and alumni promoting the cause of world peace through higher education. Her duties will include assisting students, overseeing office administration, software modernization plus raising funds and awareness for the organization.

Fields spearheaded the GRSP Foundation’s Generations of Generosity Campaign in 2021, raising more than $160,000 for the GRSP Peace Plaza and Will Watt Memorial Fountain, which was recently dedicated in January in Thomasville.

“I am very honored and proud to be a part of this great program that partners with Georgia Rotary Clubs to provide one-year ambassadorial scholarships to international students to attend colleges and universities in the state,” Fields said. “I look forward to building on this incredible 75-year legacy that has already impacted our state and other countries around the world.”

Guy said the search committee for this position reviewed more than 160 resumes and participated in interviews with many outstanding applicants for the program director position.

Fields brings more than 20 years of writing, communication, marketing, business, strategic planning and corporate events experience, with five of those years in higher education and non-profit foundations. Fields holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Berry College. She is a member of Daybreak Griffin Rotary Club in Griffin, where she and her husband Dale, an avid golfer, reside.

Fields will begin her new role effective February 1 and can be reached at kfields@grsp.org