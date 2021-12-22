//GaDOE creating Electric Vehicle Career Pathway

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Department of Education is creating a Career Pathway that will equip students with the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today.

The Electric Vehicle Career Pathway comes in response to Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement of the largest economic development project in Georgia history, a $5 billion, 7,500-job investment by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Inc.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to prepare students for successful futures – so it’s essential that we mount a rapid response to emerging workforce needs within the state of Georgia,” Superintendent Woods said. “The development of a new Electric Vehicle Career Pathway will continue to expand the career pipeline and ensure Georgia students have the opportunity to benefit from Rivian’s investment in our state.”

GaDOE’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) staff will work with industry representatives and educators to develop a pathway of courses that will prepare students for careers in the electric vehicle industry. The pathway will include EV-specific coursework along with instruction in engineering, manufacturing, drafting/design, and automotive technology.

“Developing an EV Pathway for Georgia high school students through our CTAE programs will help strengthen the career pipeline and help meet the needs of industry,” GaDOE CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall said. “To assist with meeting the workforce needs of Rivian, creating the high school EV pathway will be only the beginning. We are also considering ways to provide early exposure to careers provided at Rivian for our middle and elementary schoolers.”

Local superintendents and CTAE directors in the school districts most immediately impacted by the Rivian announcement – Jasper County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, and Social Circle City – are working to ensure a close partnership that will expand opportunities for students.

“With the exciting news released regarding the Rivian plant coming to our area, our school system is looking forward to working with economic development to meet the needs of workforce training through our CTAE programs here in Jasper County,” Jasper County Schools Superintendent Kenny Garland said. “With 7,500 jobs expected to be located in the facility, our school system is excited to learn more about workforce expectations in terms of training and development in order to meet the labor demands.”

About Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in Georgia

CTAE in Georgia delivers a high-school experience that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in more than 100 Career Pathways, while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities.

Career Pathways are for all students, no matter which path they plan to take. Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education, enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity, or immediately begin their career.

GaDOE’s CTAE team works with business and industry partners to ensure students have hands-on, up-to-date opportunities to gain career skills as part of their K-12 education, and to meet workforce development needs throughout the state of Georgia.