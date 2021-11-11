//Update: GBI cancels Blue Alert after suspect’s found deceased

Share with friends











Release:

The Blue Alert issued for Jordan Jackson is cancelled. Jackson was found deceased in Clayton County, GA on the evening of Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI has issued a Blue Alert for Jordan Jackson, 22, of McDonough, GA. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer and has not been apprehended. The suspect may be a serious threat to the public. This alert was issued Thursday night at 8:21 pm.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.