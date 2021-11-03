//OIS during child trafficking investigation in Cobb County

Share with friends











Release:

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting. The CCPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit was conducting a child trafficking investigation that led them to the possible location of a victim at the Red Roof Inn, 1190 Winchester Parkway in Smyrna, Cobb County, GA. At approximately 7:00 p.m., investigators were located outside of a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn. Investigators knocked on the door and a young female opened the door. Inside the room were two young females with Atwon White, age 29, of Williamson, GA. When White saw the investigators, he pointed a handgun at the officers and ran out the room and into the parking lot. In the parking lot, he pointed the handgun at a uniformed CCPD officer, at which time, the officer shot White once with his issued rifle. White was treated on the scene and transported to Kennesaw Hospital. White is reported to be in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the incident. The two females were successfully rescued and are being assisted via ICAC resources by CCPD. CCPD will also continue to conduct the trafficking investigation.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.