//Georgia caller ID scam alert

It has come to our attention that scammers have begun spoofing the telephone number of the Board of Pharmacy (404) 651-8000. If you receive a call and are unsure, please call (404) 651-8000 to verify and report the matter.

Scenario 1: The caller claims to be associated with the Board or Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency and tells the Pharmacist that his/her license has been revoked or that he/she is under investigation due to a complaint and may not speak to any third party.

Scenario 2: The caller claims to be associated with the Board or Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency and tells the Pharmacist that the Board is taking over recalls and requests wholesale account numbers for a “system update.”

Information on Caller ID Spoofing can be found here:

CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Use Call Spoofing Technology to Defraud Consumers | Georgia Consumer Protection Laws & Consumer Complaints

Caller ID Spoofing | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)