//Americus Woman arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

Share with friends











Release:

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Americus Police Department arrested Barbara Kathran Castleberry, age 63, of Americus, GA, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

The GBI SWRDEO, Americus Police Department, and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received information that Castleberry was distributing methamphetamine in her place of employment, an apartment complex management office, in Americus, Georgia. The investigation culminated with a traffic stop by the Americus Police Department, resulting in the seizure of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine in Castleberry’s vehicle. Castleberry was then transported to the Sumter County Jail.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), by contacting the agency online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

Booking photograph can be obtained from the Sumter County Jail.