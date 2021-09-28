//Georgia gas prices up 2 cents from a week ago

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices increased alongside rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents more than last month and 99 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.95 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia motorists saw a slight jump at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Demand will continue to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall, however, high crude prices (above $70 per barrel) will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this season.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AS RECOVERY FROM HURRICANES CONTINUES

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased 1 cent to $3.18. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 221.6 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand remained low at 8.90 million b/d and flat from the previous week, helping to put downward pressure on pump prices. This easing is likely caused by the traditional post-Labor Day/end of summer driving season drop off in demand. The price drop has occurred while approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shuttered due to Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. As the recovery and restoration process continues, pump prices will likely continue to stabilize.

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.07 to settle at $73.30. Crude prices increased this week following the release of EIA’s recent weekly report that shows total domestic crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 414 million barrels. Additionally, crude prices rose after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end its bond-purchase program that has supported the economy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta- $3.00

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.08), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.07), and Brunswick ($3.06).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.87), Warner Robins ($2.90), and Dalton ($2.91).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.18 $3.18 $3.19 $3.14 $2.18 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.99 $2.99 $2.97 $2.95 $2.00 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: Current and Past Gasoline Average Price

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

