//State School Superintendent seeking students to serve on Advisory Council

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2021-22 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school (including charter schools) for the 2021-22 school year as a sophomore, junior, or senior. Virtual learning students are still considered enrolled. The Student Advisory Council will meet three times in person and once virtually during the school year; meeting dates are listed in the application.

“Year after year, my Student Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Superintendent Woods said. “Getting to know these students and seeking their feedback, opinions, and perspectives allows all of us at the Georgia Department of Education to make the best possible policy choices.”

Since students who participated in the previous year’s (2020-21) Student Advisory Council only had the opportunity to attend virtual meetings, Superintendent Woods will also host two in-person meetings specifically for members of that council who are still enrolled in high school. Those students have been contacted by GaDOE.

Application Instructions

Click here for the 2021-22 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by September 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.

Students in grades 10-12 who are enrolled in a public high school (including charter schools and virtual students) are eligible to apply.

Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on September 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. to see whether they have been selected.

Please note that we typically receive hundreds more applications than we are able to accept, and not being selected for the Student Advisory Council does not mean the student’s application was not strong.