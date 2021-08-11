//Homicide suspect exchanges fire with BCSO deputies

Share with friends











Release:

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting incident.

The investigation shows that BCSO deputies were on patrol when they located a vehicle driven by a male suspect, identified as Larry Steven Grogan, of Danielsville, GA, age 49, of an ongoing homicide investigation. A vehicle chase began and ended in Grogan leaving the roadway along GA Highway 51, near its intersection with Payne Road. Grogan got out of the vehicle and fired a rifle at two deputies. The two deputies returned fire, injuring Grogan. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. The two deputies were not injured.

There are several pending charges against Grogan.

The GBI will conduct a complete and thorough investigation and provide it to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.