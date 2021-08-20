//GBI: Investigates OIS in Cobb County

Share with friends











Release:

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the Cobb County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that around 3:30 p.m., a Cobb County Police Department officer observed a vehicle being driven recklessly in the area of South Loop and Powder Springs Road in Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, identified as Devonte Dawayne Brown, 28, of Austell, initially pulled over, but then refused to comply and sped away. Multiple officers from the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Brown. At one point, the officers attempted to box in the vehicle. During this incident, Brown attempted to get away and hit multiple police vehicles. As police officers were trying to take Brown into custody, a Cobb County Police Department officer fired his gun, striking Brown. Brown was transported to a local area hospital where he died.

A handgun was found in the vehicle. One officer has non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by Brown’s vehicle.

The GBI will complete its independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.