//Georgia ranks third at SkillsUSA National with 78 medals

Georgia Students Earn 78 Medals at SkillsUSA National Competition

ATLANTA, GA– Georgia placed third in the U.S. for the number of medals awarded at the SkillsUSA national competition. Georgia middle school, high school, and technical college students who progressed to the 2021 SkillsUSA National Conference, after winning at the state-level competition, brought home a combined total of 78 medals. Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) students won 53 medals at the National Competition.

“The SkillsUSA National Competition is a tremendous opportunity for Georgia’s students to show their talents to the nation every year,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Georgia continues to be a national leader in developing skilled talent for business and industry all across our state and these students represent the absolute best of TCSG. We are extremely proud of their achievements.

”Held virtually this year due to COVID-19, the top TCSG college winners were Savannah Technical College with 11 medals, Augusta Technical College with six medals, and Athens Technical College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College with five medals each. Lanier Technical College and Savannah Technical College were both named National Model of Excellence Chapters that recognizes the top 24 chapters in the nation. The SkillsUSA National Model of Excellence program recognizes the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace, and technical skills for SkillsUSA chapter activities.

Additional Awards include:

Georgia Postsecondary Dr. John L. Scott Award for Excellence in Individual Competition – William Fielder – Extemporaneous Speaking, Gwinnett Technical College

Georgia Postsecondary Curtiss P. Bell Award of Excellence in Team Competition – Parker Metcalf and Benjamin Sandusky – Mechatronics, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Region 2 Advisor of the Year – Rushe Hudzinski-Sero from Savannah Technical College

Outstanding Career and Technical Educator – Sherrie Rowe from Augusta Technical College

Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, instructors, and industry that ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. The association serves more than 360,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools, and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics.

To learn more, visit www.SkillsUSAGaps.org