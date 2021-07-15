//Georgia provided $889K by HHS for COVID-19 response

Share with friends











Press Release:

Biden-Harris Administration Provides Georgia $889,375 to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts in Underserved Communities

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, recently the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $889,375 in American Rescue Plan funding to one HRSA Health Center Program look-alike (LAL) in Georgia to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, particularly as the country faces new variants. This funding will also enhance health care services and infrastructure in Georgia. LALs are community-based health care providers that provide essential primary health care services to underserved communities and vulnerable populations but do not otherwise receive HRSA Health Center Program funding.

“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

These American Rescue Plan awards will support communities that rely on LALs for access to critical health care services and are often disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Using these funds, LALs will mitigate the spread of COVID-19, strengthen vaccination efforts, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in communities across the country. In 2019, HRSA Health Center Program LALs served more than half a million patients. Currently, more than 89 percent of LAL patients live at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (a family of four making $26,500 or less per year), and more than 63 percent are racial or ethnic minorities.

“HRSA remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “These awards provide much-needed support to address ever-evolving COVID-19 circumstances and community needs. They build on existing efforts – across the federal government and the nation – to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment.”

For a list of FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Program Look-Alikes award recipients, visit: http://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/arp-funding-look-alikes/awards.

For more information about Health Center Program look-alikes, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/programopportunities/lookalike/index.html.

To find a health center near you, visit https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/.