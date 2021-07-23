//Former Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner convicted

Share with friends











Release:

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released the following statement in response to the conviction of former Commissioner Jim Beck:

“While today is a somber one for our state, I commend the U.S. Attorney’s office and our law enforcement professionals for their work bringing this case to a close and ensuring justice for the gross misuse of Georgia Underwriting Association dollars.”

“When Governor Kemp appointed me to this role, I was tasked with restoring integrity and ethics to this office, and that’s been my priority since day one. I look forward to continuing to move this Agency into the future, leaving behind the corruption of the past, and putting Georgia consumers first.”