//Talbot woman arrested on $29K theft from an elderly victim

Arrest Made in Talbot County Elder Exploitation Case

JUNE 03, 2021

Talbotton, GA (June 3, 2021) – The GBI and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Melissa Thompson, 50, of Atlanta, GA, on one count of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by taking, one count of exploitation and intimidation of elder persons, five counts of identity fraud, and five counts of financial transaction card fraud.

On January 30, 2019, the GBI Region 2 Field Office was requested by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a fraud and elder exploitation investigation. The investigation identified Melissa Thompson as a subject with alleged involvement of fraud, theft, and elder exploitation.

Further investigation revealed theft and fraud from the elder victim’s bank account from 2014 – 2019. Most of the alleged theft occurred after Thompson fraudulently created a monthly recurring auto-draft from the victim’s account to her account. The total amount of loss is estimated to be in excess of $29,000.00.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.