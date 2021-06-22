//Harris County man arrested for elder abuse and murder

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Arrests Harris County Man for Elder Abuse and Murder

JUNE 21, 2021

Pine Mountain, GA (June 21, 2021) – On Friday, June 18, 2021, the GBI arrested Joshua Deandre Grier, 27, of Pine Mountain, GA on one count of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons and one count of felony murder.

On March 23, 2021, the GBI Columbus Office was requested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating an elder exploitation and death investigation involving victim, James Terrel, 89, of Pine Mountain, GA. The initial investigation identified Terrel’s grandson, Joshua Grier, as a subject in the death of Terrel.

During the investigation, it was learned that on December 1, 2020, Pine Mountain Police Department officers were dispatched to 105 Georgia Street, Pine Mountain, GA regarding an assault. It was reported that Grier assaulted Terrel, causing Terrel to fall and hit his head. Terrel later died on December 16, 2020. Terrel’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA for an autopsy where it was determined that Terrel died as a result of the injuries he suffered from the fall.

Grier is currently incarcerated at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.