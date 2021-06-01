//Boys and Girls Club receives $15 Million grant from state

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces $15 Million in GEER Funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia to Address Learning Gaps Caused by COVID-19

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the availability of $15 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia to advance student academic achievement by addressing learning recovery and other critical needs of youth brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, $15 million will be awarded to serve 9,000 youth. Sub-awards from the Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will be made to local Boys & Girls Clubs on number of youth served at an average cost of $1550/child. These funds will be distributed across 34 Boys & Girls Clubs organizations, 141 sites, and 62 counties in Georgia.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia have done a remarkable job of serving the needs of youth across the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “With this GEER funding, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia will be able to further enhance student academic achievement by addressing educational gaps caused by the pandemic. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on youth across the State of Georgia.”

The program goals include ensuring 65% of youth below grade level will return to grade level by the end of the program term, and 35% of youth will show an increase or progress toward grade level achievement.

The funding period is between June 2021 through September 2022, inclusive of summer camp, school breaks, and holidays (fall/spring/winter camps); and the afterschool program for youth ages 5–18 (K-12), to be served at club sites across the Boys & Girls Clubs in Georgia (at $1,550 cost per child) with targeted academic support. $4 million will go toward the grant kick-off and summer costs for 2021; $7 million will go toward the 2021-2022 school year costs; and $4 million will go toward summer 2022 and the grant closeout.