//Arrest warrant issued in Greensboro murder case

Share with friends











Release:

Greene County Man Wanted for Murder

The GBI has obtained an arrest warrant for Felony Murder for Oscar James Bethune, Jr., age 19, of Union Point, GA. Bethune is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Griffin in Greensboro, GA on Wednesday, June 2.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Greensboro Police Department to assist with a death investigation. At approximately 11:51 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot on Chapel Street in Greensboro, GA. Greensboro police officers and Greene County deputies responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered Thomas Griffin, age 56, of Union Point, GA deceased from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed Griffin was shot near Chapel Street in Greensboro Georgia by an individual in a white vehicle. It is believed Bethune was driving the white vehicle at the time of the murder. The vehicle has been recovered and is being processed by the GBI. Bethune is last known to be on foot.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident and/or the whereabouts of Bethune is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 706-453-7555 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.