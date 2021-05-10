//Pelham man arrested for child exploitation

Share with friends











Release:

Mitchell County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Pelham, GA (May 7, 2021) – On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Pelham County resident, Leon Robert Tinsley III, age 45, was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Tinsley’s online activity after receiving Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child pornography. This investigation led to a search warrant at Tinsley’s home in Pelham, Mitchell County, Georgia, and the subsequent arrest of Tinsley on May 6, 2021. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Pelham Police Department and the GBI Thomasville Regional Field Office.

Tinsley was transported to the Mitchell County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-05-07/mitchell-county-man-arrested-sexual-exploitation-children