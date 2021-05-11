//GBI makes gang related arrests in Waycross

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Gang Activity in Ware County

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office initiated an investigation regarding gang related crimes occurring in the Garlington Heights and Ware Manor Apartments in Waycross, Ware County, Georgia. Information was received from the public, Waycross Police Department, Ware County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS). GBI Region 4 and GBI Gang Task Force agents, Waycross Police Department Special Operations Unit, Ware County Drug Investigators, and DCS officers conducted investigative acts that led investigators to document Bloods, BOA, G-Shyne, Ghost Face, and Gangster Disciples gang activity in the above listed housing areas. As a result, the investigating agencies, along with Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Corrections, and Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice initiated searches for wanted persons and apartments located in the Garlington Heights and Ware Manor Apartment complexes and other locations. The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

Jonathan Atwater 30, Charge: VGCSA Sale of Cocaine

Antron Bell, 29 Charge: Parole Violation

Darius Cason 21, Charge: Violation of Probation Criminal Trespass

Samuel Sanchez Cruz, 48 Charge: Suspended License

Donald Hargrove, 40 Charge: Battery and Family Violence

Jamar Kitchen, 41 Charge: VGCSA Sale of Cocaine

Lamarius Lawson, 28 Charge: Criminal Trespass

Jerrell Owens, 24 Charge: Probation Violation

Christopher James Walker 29, Charge: Fugitive Warrant

Antonio Williams, 31 Charge: Criminal Trespass

Rude Williams 34, Charge: Probation Violation

During the operation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 725 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross, and seized a 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a police scanner. Gang related items were also seized from the residence.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA. at (912) 389-4103, Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2924, or Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-8477. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-05-08/gbi-investigates-gang-activity-ware-county

Individuals charged with felonies were booked into the Ware County Jail.