//Coweta claims from recent storms reach over $75 Million

COMMISSIONER KING RELEASES INITIAL CLAIM,

LOSS ESTIMATES FOR MARCH 26 STORMS

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that, based on data provided by Georgia insurers, the March 26 storms in Coweta County and across the Southside have resulted in over 4,000 individual home and auto claims and more than $75 million in total losses. That number does not include commercial losses and is expected to grow.

“As we continue to gain a better idea of total losses resulting from these destructive storms, it is now more important than ever to let those affected Georgians know of the resources available to them from our office,” said Commissioner King. “Our Consumer Services team is available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Monday through Friday to help answer any questions regarding insurance policies or to resolve disputes between impacted policyholders and their insurance companies.”

In addition, policyholders can report any suspected fraud to Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Division, which is made up of certified and sworn state law enforcement officers who thoroughly investigate a wide variety of crimes and fraudulent insurance schemes.

“Unfortunately, natural disasters like these recent storms always attract bad actors willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable,” continued Commissioner King. “As a former 30+ year law enforcement professional, I have seen far too many examples of these types of crimes. I am fully committed to using all of our available resources to go after these criminals and protect Georgia families.”

The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire can be reached at (404) 656-2070 or toll-free at (800) 656-2298. Consumers can file an official insurance complaint HERE and report suspected fraud HERE.