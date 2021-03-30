//Reynolds announces GBI’s CALEA accreditation renewal

Share with friends











Release:

Decatur, GA (March 29, 2021) – GBI Director Vic Reynolds is proud to announce that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has successfully attained accreditation for the eighth time from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the Gold Standard in Public Safety. GBI was initially accredited on November 21, 1998, with reassessments now occurring every four years. Only approximately four percent of over 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide can claim the recognition of being a CALEA accredited law enforcement agency.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s Commission hearing was conducted virtually on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Commission voted unanimously to award reaccreditation to the GBI. By attaining accreditation status, the GBI has demonstrated compliance with over 400 standards that CALEA has established to promote fair and professional law enforcement services in the areas of policy, procedures, management, and operations.

CALEA is an independent nationally accrediting authority formed in 1979 by four major law enforcement membership associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA), and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). For more information, please visit www.calea.org.