//Gov. Kemp signs tax cut, adoption tax credit legislation

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently joined Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, and elected officials in signing HB 593 and HB 114.

HB 593, The Tax Relief Act of 2021 allows single taxpayers and heads of household an increase from $4,600 to $5,400 in their standard deduction. Married taxpayers filing separately will get an increase from $3,000 to $3,550. Married taxpayers filing jointly will get an increase from $6,000 to $7,100.

“As we accelerate a return to normal here in the Peach State, it is vital to our economic recovery that hardworking Georgians keep more of their paycheck,” said Governor Kemp. “By working with the General Assembly, HB 593 accomplishes that goal and gives families across our state a well-deserved tax cut. While Washington DC continues to mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren, conservative leadership in Georgia is delivering tax relief and balancing the state’s budget.”

HB 114 triples Georgia’s adoption tax credit from $2,000 to $6,000 per year, per child, for five years.

“Placing our children in caring families is not controversial or partisan. This bill makes the process of placing foster children in loving homes easier, and it is the least we can do as public servants to secure a brighter future for our children.”