//Georgia lawyers’ Legal Food Frenzy raises funds for food banks

Release:

Carr Announces 10th Annual Legal Food Frenzy to Benefit Georgia Food Banks

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr recently announced that registration is open for the 10th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, a statewide virtual fundraising competition among Georgia’s lawyers to help end hunger across the state. The 2021 competition will take place April 19 – 30, and is managed in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the State Bar of Georgia, the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia and the Georgia Food Bank Association.

“During one of the most tumultuous years in our nation’s history, many Georgia families turned to our regional food banks to put food on their tables,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “In fact, our Georgia Food Bank Association has been working hard to meet a sustained 50 percent increase in demand since last March. I was incredibly inspired by Georgia’s legal community for coming together to generate 3.3 million meals for our food banks last year, and this year, we are looking forward to joining our colleagues to help even more Georgians in need.”

Those who want to participate can register and learn more at www.galegalfoodfrenzy.org.

During the 9th Annual Legal Food Frenzy in 2020, the fundraiser went fully virtual amid pandemic restrictions and Georgia’s legal community banded together to break records and raise over twice the amount of funds raised in previous years. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have been working around the clock to meet a sustained 50% increase in the need for food assistance. Even as COVID-19 cases are expected to decline in 2021, the need for food bank services are expected to hold steady.

“The Georgia food bank network has been blessed to have the support of the legal community for the past 10 years through our partnership with the Legal Food Frenzy,” said Executive Director of the Georgia Food Bank Association, Danah Craft. “The outpouring of support last spring stands out as a beacon of hope for families who continue to struggle greatly to keep food on the table during this pandemic and we look forward to compounding on that success this April. Unfortunately, the increased need for food assistance isn’t waning, and the food banks are postured to continue feeding more hungry kids, seniors, and families than ever before.”

Nearly 1 in 5 children in Georgia were at risk for hunger before the pandemic, and over 60 percent of Georgia’s public school students were already eligible for free or reduced-price meals each day. Many of these children are learning virtually and missing out on meals they once received at school. As the summer approaches, these children will continue to struggle as they potentially remain at home with fewer options for day care programs, reliant solely on their family’s pantries. This is where the food banks and Georgia’s legal community step in to help.

The 9th Annual Legal Food Frenzy in 2020 raised a record-breaking 852,090 dollars- the equivalent of 3,331,062 meals for Georgia’s food banks. Last year’s Attorney General’s Cup winner was Joe S. Habachy, PC, Attorney at Law of Atlanta with the most raised per employee and the Bar President’s Award went to Greenberg Traurig of Atlanta, the firm that raised the most overall.

“At a time when we are experiencing an increased need for food assistance for children, seniors and families across our state, the State Bar of Georgia is honored to continue its support and involvement in the 10th year of the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said State Bar President Dawn M. Jones. “The amazing leadership spearheaded by the Young Lawyers Division continues to drive the desire of all Georgia lawyers to do what they can to fill in the gaps for those who are most vulnerable. No one should have to wonder when or if that next meal is going to come, and through the collaborative efforts of the organizations involved, we are well-positioned to meet and exceed the need in 2021.”

The competition is open to all lawyers in the state of Georgia with special awards categories for sole proprietors, small, medium and large-sized firms as well as corporate/in-house counsel, judges and legal organizations. For the purpose of the competition, every 1 dollar raised equals four points, with various bonus point opportunities. All funds collected are donated to the regional food bank that serves each competitor’s respective community.

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2021 efforts are being led by YLD Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Morgan Lyndall, and Veronica Rogusky as well as regional representatives listed at galegalfoodfrenzy.org/leadership.