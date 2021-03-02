//Car chase leads to the murder of Decatur police Lt.

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Decatur County

3/1/2021 Update:

Troy Phillips and Brad Phillips have been charged with the following for the murder of Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Justin Bedwell:

1. Felony Murder

2. Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

3. Party to the crime of murder

4. Attempted home invasion

5. Aggravated Assault (2 counts for 2 occupants inside house they attempted to shoot their way into)

6. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

7. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

2/28/2021 Update: Troy Arthur Phillips has been arrested and is in police custody.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that a Seminole County deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on two suspects, one later identified as Troy Arthur Phillips, driving in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag for reckless driving. The men refused to stop and a chase ensued. A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire.

The deputies continued the chase into Decatur County where Decatur County deputies joined the pursuit. The suspects drove into the driveway of a Decatur County residence and attempted to gain entry by shooting through the door. The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the residence. As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and surgery. He is listed in critical condition.

The suspects fled in their truck and wrecked a short time later in a wooded area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the area of the wrecked truck. One of the two suspects, identified as Brad Phillips, age 41, was taken into custody without further incident. Brad Phillips has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Phillips remains at large and an active manhunt is underway by multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Phillips is wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone comes in contact with Phillips, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to contact the Decatur County 911 center or local law enforcement with information. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.