//Woman arrested for Decatur burglary, fire

Release:

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Shakeerjha Tejha Parker, 20, was arrested on 1st Degree Arson and Burglary charges in connection with a Decatur County fire that occurred at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16. The single-story wood-frame home is located at 154 Gaines Bouie Road in Attapulgus.

“First responders arrived to discover flames coming out of the rear window of the house,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators found that the fire originated in a rear bedroom near the bed and window. The victim, Jewell Herring, 62, was not at home at the time of the fire.”

Ms. Parker was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and was later released. Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division assisted the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur County Fire Rescue with this investigation.