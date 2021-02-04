//Supt. Woods expresses support of Teacher Pipeline package

Share with friends











Release:

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s Teacher Pipeline Package

February 2, 2021 – “I strongly support the Teacher Pipeline legislative package just announced by Governor Brian Kemp, which would add the Georgia Teacher of the Year as an ex-officio member of the State Board of Education, allow retired teachers to return to the classroom in high-need areas, and more. This bill addresses several of my top legislative priorities for the year, and demonstrates the Governor’s continued commitment to public schools. As we cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis as a state, it is more important than ever that we elevate the teaching profession and improve our recruitment and retention of excellent teachers.”