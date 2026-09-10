//Wild Adventures Announces New Neon Nights Event for 2027

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VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures will launch Neon Nights at Splash Island every Friday and Saturday next summer.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park will introduce Neon Nights in 2027, bringing extended hours, immersive lighting and nighttime entertainment to Splash Island Waterpark.

Every Friday and Saturday night in June and July, Splash Island will remain open until 10 p.m. as the waterpark transforms with neon lighting, colorful effects, music, DJs and live entertainment.

Guests will be able to experience slides and water attractions after dark while taking part in interactive activities, bubbles, foam effects and other glowing features throughout the waterpark. Event-exclusive food and merchandise will also be available.

“Neon Nights will give families an entirely new way to experience Splash Island,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Guests can spend the day enjoying the park, then stay into the night for glowing water attractions, music, entertainment and interactive fun created for the whole family.”

Wild Adventures said Neon Nights is the latest addition to its expanding lineup of seasonal events and will extend the park’s summer experience beyond daytime hours.

“We continue to look for new ways to grow Wild Adventures and give our guests more reasons to visit,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager. “Neon Nights represents another step forward for the park, creating a new summer tradition and giving families more opportunities to make memories together.”

Admission to Neon Nights will be included with all 2027 Wild Adventures Season Passes, including Silver, Gold and Diamond passes.

Gold Season Passes for 2027 are now on sale starting at $99.99 plus tax, which Wild Adventures says is its lowest price in more than six years. Current passholders are also eligible for discounted renewal pricing.

Guests purchasing 2027 passes can begin using them immediately for the remainder of the 2026 season and throughout 2027.

Additional details about Neon Nights, including entertainment, food offerings and attraction availability, are expected to be announced in 2027.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located in Valdosta off Interstate 75 and features more than 35 rides, exotic animals, concerts, seasonal events and Splash Island Waterpark.