//VSU, high school students to compete for up to $20k

VALDOSTA – The J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship at Valdosta State University (VSU) is once again holding its Business Plan Competition.

The J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship at Valdosta State University (VSU) is once again holding its Business Plan Competition. VSU students and local high school students will create, propose, and pitch their business idea with a chance to earn up to $20,000 to put their plan into action. This is an opportunity to gain real-word entrepreneurial experience. The deadline to register and to submit the executive summary for the business plan is Sunday, Feb. 15.



