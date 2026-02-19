//Newsweek names VSU to list of top online colleges

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — Newsweek has named Valdosta State University to its 2026 list of America’s Top Online Colleges.

“Being named among the nation’s best for our online programs is more than an honor; it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovation, accessibility, and academic excellence,” said Dr. Sheri Noviello, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “We are proud to expand opportunity beyond the classroom borders, empowering students everywhere to achieve their goals with the same rigor, support, and distinction that define VSU.”

This is the fifth consecutive year Newsweek has collaborated with Statista, a global data firm, to determine which colleges and universities across the United States offer the best online programs to degree-seeking students at the undergraduate and graduate level, as well as learners seeking personal and professional development opportunities.

Newsweek determined the nation’s best online learning schools by surveying thousands of individuals who earned a college degree online or pursued some type of online continuing education training.

Survey respondents were asked to identify which institution of higher education they chose for their online education and to share their experiences by rating the institution on several criteria. They were also asked to indicate how satisfied they were with their college or university and to what extent they would recommend it to others.

Newsweek combined the survey feedback with additional research, including institutional data, to finalize its 2026 America’s Top Online Colleges list.

As a public comprehensive university, VSU offers more than 150 academic programs, including more than 60 fully online and seven hybrid, leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees, as well as to certifications, minors, endorsements, and certificates. Eight of the most in-demand bachelor’s degree programs are housed in the university’s Online College for Career Advancement.

