//Lowndes Schools earn Ready Georgia Seal of Preparedness

PHOTO: Lowndes County Schools Administrators hold the Georgia Ready Seal of Preparedness, which each school has earned.

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools is proud to announce that every school in the district has earned the 2025–2026 Ready Georgia Seal of Preparedness.

Awarded by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) in collaboration with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Ready Georgia Seal of Preparedness recognizes schools that go above and beyond in emergency planning and school safety efforts. The annual school-level designation honors campuses that meet rigorous criteria in emergency operations planning, drills and exercises, safety training, security interventions, safety technology, and data analysis.

This year, only 25 school systems in Georgia had schools earn the Seal of Preparedness. Lowndes County Schools was one of only eight school systems statewide to have every school in the district receive the recognition.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher said, “The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. When students feel safe, they can fully engage in learning, build relationships, and reach their full potential. Our Board of Education members share this unwavering commitment and continue to prioritize policies, resources, and practices that ensure every school in Lowndes County is a safe and secure environment. Together, we remain dedicated to protecting our students and supporting the conditions necessary for their success.”

To earn the Seal of Preparedness, schools must submit extensive documentation demonstrating compliance with specific safety planning requirements. These include:

A GEMA/HS-approved emergency operations plan

Consistent fire, severe weather, and intruder alert drills

Participation in safety exercises

Staff participation in safety-related training

Implementation of security measures, including a Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team (BTAM)

Strategic use of safety and cybersecurity technology

Ongoing analysis of school climate and discipline data to identify and mitigate potential risks

Schools that earn the Seal also receive bonus points toward their Georgia School Climate Star Rating, further reinforcing the district’s commitment to maintaining positive, safe learning environments.

Superintendent Wilcher states, “I’m thankful for our relationship with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and extend my gratitude to our administrators, safety teams, School Resource Officers, district leaders, and community partners who work collaboratively to make sure that every campus is prepared to respond effectively in any situation.”