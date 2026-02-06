//GBI arrests 4 teens in Coffee County shooting investigation

Share with friends

COFFEE CO. – The GBI have arrested four teenagers in connection with a shooting on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Release:

Coffee County, GA (February 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged the following people in connection to the shooting of Brandon Camacho, age 20, of Coffee County, GA:

Clareisha Belmer, age 17, of Fitzgerald, GA, charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Felony Murder, and the Offense of Drive-by Shooting.

Anthony Ewing, age 18, of Fitzgerald, GA, charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Felony Murder, and the Offense of Drive-by Shooting.

Keyshawn Fluellan, age 19, of Fitzgerald, GA, charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Felony Murder, and the Offense of Drive-by Shooting.

Kyvian Junious, age 17, of Waycross, GA, charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime of Felony Murder, and the Offense of Drive-by Shooting.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Highway 158 just inside of Coffee County. Camacho was driving a dark grey GMC Terrain and was traveling from Ware County, GA at around 2:00 a.m. when he was approached by a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a black brush guard. Occupants of the Tahoe fired numerous shots into the Terrain, hitting Camacho.

Camacho was seriously injured and taken to the Coffee County Medical Center.

Arrestees were booked into the Coffee County Jail.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in the investigation along with the Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.