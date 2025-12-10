//VCS partners with Walmart at historic grand opening

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently partnered with Walmart at historic grand opening of the new dairy facility.

Our Valdosta High School Marching Cats recently had the honor of performing at the Grand Opening of the Walmart Dairy Facility—the largest fresh fluid milk production plant in the United States, right here in Valdosta, GA.

We are grateful for Walmart’s generous $8,000 donation and their commitment to investing in our students. When our community BelieVes in the V, our students rise.

We look forward to a continued partnership that strengthens opportunities for every Wildcat!