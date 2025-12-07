//VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirts are now on sale
Local NewsDecember 7, 2025

VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirts are now on sale

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announce that the VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirts are now on sale to show your Wildcat pride.

Release:

Show your Wildcat Pride this holiday season! Order your VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirt today.

  • Price: $22 (Extended sizes +$2–$4)
  • Sizes: S–XL
  • Order online: valdostacityschoolspay.com
  • Pick up location: VCS Board Office, 1204 Williams St.
  • Pick up begins: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
  • Reminder: Bring your order number when picking up your shirt!

Celebrate the season in Black & Gold!

TAGS:

Related posts