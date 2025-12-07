VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announce that the VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirts are now on sale to show your Wildcat pride.
Release:
Show your Wildcat Pride this holiday season! Order your VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirt today.
- Price: $22 (Extended sizes +$2–$4)
- Sizes: S–XL
- Order online: valdostacityschoolspay.com
- Pick up location: VCS Board Office, 1204 Williams St.
- Pick up begins: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
- Reminder: Bring your order number when picking up your shirt!
Celebrate the season in Black & Gold!