VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announce that the VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirts are now on sale to show your Wildcat pride.

Release:

Show your Wildcat Pride this holiday season! Order your VCS Holiday Long-Sleeve Shirt today.

Price: $22 (Extended sizes +$2–$4)

$22 (Extended sizes +$2–$4) Sizes: S–XL

S–XL Order online: valdostacityschoolspay.com

valdostacityschoolspay.com Pick up location: VCS Board Office, 1204 Williams St.

VCS Board Office, 1204 Williams St. Pick up begins: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Reminder: Bring your order number when picking up your shirt!

Celebrate the season in Black & Gold!