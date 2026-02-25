//Wiregrass students bring home medals from SkillsUSA State Championships

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Students from WGTC returned home with multiple medals from the 2026 Georgia SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.

Atlanta, GA – Students from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College proudly represented the college at the 2026 Georgia SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, returning home with an impressive collection of Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals across multiple competitive categories.

While competing against top technical college students from across the state, Wiregrass students demonstrated excellence in skilled trades, health sciences, design, telecommunications, and emerging technologies.

These Wiregrass students who won gold will represent Wiregrass Georgia Tech at the SkillsUSA National Championships:

Alexis Ramirez (Lowndes County) – Dental Assisting

Makhya Powell (Lowndes County) – Job Skills Demonstration A

Benjamin Cook (Irwin County) – Telecommunications Cabling

Hannah Wisenbaker (Lowndes County) – T-Shirt Design

Students who won silver medals at the state level were:

Victoria Dowell (Lowndes County) – Baking and Pastry Arts

Charisma Davis (Lowndes County) – Career Pathways: Health Sciences

Dorrissa Sirmans (Lowndes County) – Career Pathways: Health Sciences

Gregory Turner (Lowndes County) – Career Pathways: Health Sciences

Alexander Strumer (Lowndes County) – Job Skills Demonstration A

Montgomery Dykes (Telfair County) – Mechatronics

Travis Richardson (Turner County) – Mechatronics

Students who won bronze medals at the state level were:

Harry Dunmire – (Berrien County) – Automotive Service Technology

Paola Vega (Ben Hill County) – Dental Assisting

Andrew Bond (Lowndes County) – Welding Fabrication

David Morris (Berrien County) – Welding Fabrication

Angel Perez (Cook County) – Welding Fabrication

December Holland (Berrien County) – Welding Sculpture

In addition to individual student achievements, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earned statewide recognition for chapter excellence and membership growth.

College-Level Honors

2026 Chapter Excellence Program Level 2 Recipient – Gold Recognition | Chapter of Distinction Winner

2026 Chapter Excellence Program Level 1 Recipient – Quality Chapters Winner

3rd Place Winner – 2026 Largest Overall Membership (96 Members)

“These accomplishments reflect the dedication, talent, and hard work of our students and instructors, and staff advisors,” said Michael Fleming, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “SkillsUSA provides a platform for our students to showcase real-world skills that directly translate into workforce readiness, and we are incredibly proud of how they represented Wiregrass on the state level.”

“While the SkillsUSA state and national competitions provide students with the opportunity to demonstrate their technical skills, they also offer valuable opportunities to network with business and industry partners and employers seeking highly skilled talent. These employers understand that SkillsUSA goes beyond competition and recognize that SkillsUSA plays a vital role in developing and strengthening students’ workplace and personal skills through chapter activities and chapter projects. By earning the 2026 Chapter Excellence Program – Gold Recognition, our chapter continues a nine-year tradition of excellence, showcasing outstanding technical, workplace, and personal skill development. I am incredibly proud of our committed advisors and exceptional students,” said Kelley Wetherington, Director of Campus Life and Lead SkillsUSA Advisor.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that empowers students to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens through career and technical education competitions.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College continues to prepare students for high-demand careers through hands-on training, industry partnerships, and leadership development opportunities.

For more information about programs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit www.wiregrass.edu.