//VCS closed for Winter Holiday Break

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will be closed for Winter Holiday Break from December 22 until January 2, 2026.

Valdosta City Schools will be closed December 22, 2025–January 2, 2026. We will return to normal hours on Monday, January 5, and we can’t wait to welcome our students back on Wednesday, January 7!

Wishing all of our Wildcat families a safe and joyful holiday break.

Don’t forget about our Winter Break Meals Giveaway on December 22 from 9–11 AM at Valdosta High School. Free packed lunches will be provided for students through the Seamless Summer Option Program.

Please have the student’s name, school, and ID number ready. Parent pick-ups are welcome! Enter from Inner Perimeter, pick up at the bus loop, and exit on Park Avenue.