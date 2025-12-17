//Divine Purpose & Partners make a meaningful difference for VCS

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Social Services Department thanks Divine Purpose & Partners for making a meaningful difference.

Release:

This holiday season, Valdosta City Schools are thankful for Divine Purpose & Partners and the many blessings they have poured into families across our community. Their love, generosity, and compassion continue to make a lasting impact on those we serve. The Valdosta City Schools Social Services Department is truly grateful for every act of kindness that has brought hope, comfort, and joy to families during this special time. Thank you for being a blessing and for making a meaningful difference.