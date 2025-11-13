//VCS celebrates excellence in school nutrition

Share with friends

Photo: VCS recognizes Chef Vanessa Hayes and the Valdosta City Schools School Nutrition Department for earning the Georgia Farm to School Award from the Georgia Department of Education.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates excellence in school nutrition with the Georgia Farm to School Award.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is proud to recognize Chef Vanessa Hayes and the Valdosta City Schools School Nutrition Department for earning the Georgia Farm to School Award from the Georgia Department of Education!

This honor highlights our district’s commitment to serving locally grown foods, promoting farm-to-school efforts across campuses, maintaining school gardens, and integrating healthy, sustainable practices into district policy.

Thank you Chef Hayes. Your dedication helps our students grow stronger, learn better, and belieVe in the power of good nutrition.