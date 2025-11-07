//Valdosta elementary schools participate in Helen Ruffin Picture Book Bowl

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta elementary schools turn the page to victory at the Helen Ruffin Picture Book Bowl for the first time.

Wildcats are readers, leaders, and believers!

We’re proud to celebrate all five of our elementary schools for participating in the Helen Ruffin Picture Book Bowl for the first time! Congratulations to Sallas Mahone for earning first and second place and to both Sallas Mahone and W.G. Nunn for advancing to the Regional/State Competition in Macon! Keep showing what it means to #BelieVeInTheV and the power of literacy!