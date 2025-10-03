//VPD to host National Faith & Blue Community Day, Cookout

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will host the National Faith & Blue Community Day and Cookout event.

Release:

Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event with activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation.

In commemorating this national initiative, the Valdosta Police Department will host a Community Day and Cookout on Saturday, October 11, at John W. Saunders Memorial Park.

“Faith & Blue is more than just an event, it’s about strengthening the foundation of trust between our officers and the community we serve,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “By coming together in fellowship, conversation, and fun, we are building the kind of meaningful relationships that make Valdosta stronger and safer for everyone.”

This free event is open to the public. Citizens are invited to enjoy Kona Ice, enjoy bounce houses, challenge officers to a game of basketball, and play cornhole. Festivities kick off at 10:00 a.m., and the event concludes at 1:00 p.m.

For organizations interested in participating or for additional questions, please contact Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com or Chief Leslie Manahan at lmanahan@valdostacity.com .